School to celebrate golden jubilee

PREPARATIONS have begun to raise funds for the golden jubilee celebrations of Manus’ oldest school.

The Papitalai Secondary School will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a Catholic Church-run educational institution in November.

A group of former students have been meeting in Port Moresby since November last year and formed a Port Moresby chapter to coordinate and lead the fundraising drive.

The alumni agreed at one of their meetings that each of them will give K200 each which the group will use as seed capital to raise more funds.

Port Moresby chapter chair Alfred Nakue, in a recent meeting with the members of the fundraising committee, said only 27 former students have given their contribution with the bank account balance now standing at K5137.

“We need to move quickly to get all former Papitalai students in Port Moresby to give their K200 contribution.

“We only have seven to eight months left to fundraise to assist the school for specific projects in commemoration of events and launch at the golden jubilee celebrations in Manus and time is catching up,” he said.

“I would like to thank all those who have deposited their contribution.

“But over 50 ex-students attended our first meeting last year, so half, of the alumni are yet to come forward.

“We cannot start our planned fundraising drive unless we get the support of everyone.”

The committee agreed at their recent meeting at the St Joseph Parish community hall to welcome funding from ‘friends of Papitalai’, people who are not in the school alumni but are associated with the school through their friends or work colleagues.

School alumni who want to give their contribution can the deposit the money into the BSP account “Christ the King Manus Alumni” with the bank account number 7008677044.

For more information on the fundraising send an email to: patupapitalai50@gmail.com

