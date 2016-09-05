School celebrates 40 years

By TONY KIP

MT Hagen International School in Western Highlands (MHIS) celebrated its 40th anniversary as an International Education Agency (IEA) last month.

The occasion was marked with activities which included the raising of the school’s new flag and song.

Highlights of the celebration included a presentation of IEA medallions to long-serving employees, dancing exhibition by local singsing groups, drama and songs performed by students from different provinces, sharing and reflection of the schools 40-year journey.

Principal Apelis Benson, who has been at the school for two years (principal for eight years in IEA schools), said the purpose of the event was to reflect and celebrate the journey of the school as an IEA since 1976.

He said there were 19 IEA international schools in 14 provinces around the country which aimed to provide a solid foundation for early childhood learners.

Benson said the school had eight teachers, 21 ancillary staff and 150 students from early childhood (two and a half years) to Grade Eight, excluding Tafe (Technical and Further Education).

“IEA is learning for life,” he said.

“The foundation for quality and world class education begins at international schools where students at their earliest stage get foundation education which prepares them for excellence.

“One hundred per cent of our students who pass out from this international school continue to secondary schools.

“Some even go to overseas schools.

“We emphasize on excellence.”

Benson reiterated that MHIS had changed the mindset of people in the Highlands, especially Western Highlands and Mt Hagen. “More business people and very prominent people send their children here for early learning which is very good,” he said.

“IEA also provides opportunities for people already in the workforce, through Tafe, to increase their capacity, improve their productivity to meet industry expectations.

“Start enrolling your children in an international school or go for Tafe studies because it’s worth it.”

