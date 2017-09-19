School celebrates anniversary, Independence to raise funds

Badihagwa Technical Secondary School in Port Moresby hosted a two-day celebration to commemorate its anniversary and the country’s independence last week.

Funds raised at the event will go towards building staff houses and purchasing a school bus.

“Yesterday we celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary and today is the school mini-Independence Day celebration,” teacher Maru Bala told The National last Friday at the school during the cultural celebration

“We are raising funds to build new teachers’ houses and buy a school bus.

“We will continue with our fundraising and there will also be a corporate dinner in two weeks’ time.

“We want to build a four-by-six duplex to accommodate our teachers which will cost K1.4 million. Currently there are 20 staff houses.

He said some of the highlights for Thursday’s event included the unveiling of the 50th anniversary plaque by Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, selling of school souvenirs and CD recordings of Badihagwa songs sung by ex-students.

“It was a very emotional but beautiful celebration.”

He said former students including some 1967 pioneers attended the event, bought souvenirs and shared their experiences.

He said current students were introduced to pioneer students who had done something significant for the school such as composing the school song, designing the school logo or getting involved in school activities

