School celebrates Independence Day despite limited resources

KeLowaghi Primary School in Western Highlands celebrated Independence Day on Friday despite the financial problems it was facing.

Teacher Monica Ekip said the Catholic agency school held a “fantastic celebration”.

“Students and teachers were celebrating with the community,” Ekip said.

“They put on different items, including what they’ve learned in class.

“Everybody enjoyed it, the weather was fine, and everyone left satisfied after the celebration.”

Headmaster Peter Mel said the school began in the 1960s with Governor Paias Wingti being one of the first students.

Mel, who arrived this year, said the school currently had 360 students from grades two to seven, and nine staff members.

“We are planning to improve this school to Level 5 next year. So slowly, we are progressing,” Mel said.

He said the school faced financial problems because of the delay in the payment of the government’s tuition fee free (TFF) funding

“Funding is a major problem that we are facing. Because of this we operate on credit basis, and we still have outstanding credits with suppliers.

“We currently have limited resources like shortage of classrooms, and lack of staff – more students but less teachers. We need help for next year.”

