School to enjoy new facilities

STUDENTS of the Sevese Morea Primary School in Moresby-South electorate are looking forward to studying in a clean and safe environment after the completion of a K2 million redevelopment project.

Headmistress Julie Willie said the redevelopment project included the refurbishment of the existing classrooms, construction of four new classrooms, a science laboratory and computer room, development of a sporting facility, relocation of the ablution block and building of proper security fencing.

“Most of the buildings here are run-down. During the rainy season most of the classrooms leak (forcing) the whole of the class (to use) one side of the classroom only,” Willie told The National.

She said the old buildings were prone to accidents and posed a health hazard.

