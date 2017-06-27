School fees for tech schools are unrealistic

THE current standing of school fees for Technical Business Colleges is not realistic because the Technical Trade Courses fees are same as business studies fees.

The maximum fees throughout the Technical Business Colleges stands at K7000-plus.

There is no difference in the way fees are set for these categories of programmes offered in the Technical Business Colleges as these are only assumptions and not realistic fee setups.

Therefore, this must be reviewed again to have it more affordable and realistic.

The fees for business studies courses are not really expensive to run and yet hefty amount is paid to get educated to a diploma or a certificate level.

Therefore, this sort of fee setups must be justified how this has come about?

There are times the fees collected are not utilised to the maximum benefit of the institutions at large.

The fees like K7000 per student per year if budgeted and controlled properly there should have been a lot of new infrastructural developments initiated in the colleges.

If one has to be observing very closely in the way funds are handled in the colleges, there are at times some misapplications of funds to others then as intended occurs.

Concern Stakeholder, Via email

