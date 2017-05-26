School funds probed

By LUKE KAMA

THE Education department will investigate the use of the K27.5 million allocated to districts for the Secondary School Quality Improvement Programme.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra (pictured) said some reports received on the funds pointed to misuse.

Kombra told The National that some districts which received the money to build and improve school infrastructures had not implement the programme yet.

“As part of the normal process of monitoring, evaluation and reporting to ensuring accountability of public funds, we send our officers to those recipient districts and report to us,” Kombra said.

“And some of the reports we receive are incomplete.

“Also some of the districts of the recipient schools that received the money have yet to use the money and implement the projects in the schools nominated.

“I have already receive most of the reports and we will be looking into them to make sure the district administrators and the district treasurers are accountable for the funds,” Kombra said.

He said because of the national election, the process of monitoring and reporting had been put on hold.

“We are putting a halt because of the national election.

“There might be some misunderstanding when they see our officers going to the districts,” Kombra said.

