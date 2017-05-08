School gets new classrooms, library

STUDENTS at the Kalo Primary School, in Rigo Central, witnessed the opening of two double classrooms and a library last week.

Rigo MP Ano Pala funded the buildings from District Services Improvement Programme to improve the education of children in his electorate.

Central’s senior education officer, Joseph Nigona, thanked Pala for his efforts to improve the standard of education.

Pala said the Government was committed to providing free education, having spent more than K3 billion in the past five years, and urged parents to support the education of their children.

“We must work together to improve education for our children because they are our future leaders,” Pala said.

“You will never know one of the students here in Kalo Primary School will be a lawyer, a doctor and even a prime minister of PNG in the next 30 years.”

Kalo Primary School head teacher Kwara Kwara said it was a rare opportunity for Kalo villagers to see the opening of two double classrooms and a library.

