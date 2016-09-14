School holds cultural spectacle

By NAOMI WASE

CELEBRATIONS for the country’s 41st Independence anniversary have started, with students of St Anne’s Elementary School in Gerehu, Port Moresby, holding a cultural event.

Headmistress Alice Lonappan said they wanted to promote and appreciate the culture and tradition of PNG.

“We have to train them (children) now so that when they grow up, they will not be ashamed to dress in their traditional attire and to promote their culture,” Lonappan said.

There were five traditional group – Central, Milne Bay, Highlands, Momase and New Guinea Islands – which took part.

“They have been practising traditional songs and dances for one month,” she said.

“It’s an annual programme. We do that every year and we encourage all the students to take part.”

Lonappan told the students and parents that they needed to improve their attitude.

“We need to have the right mindset to make the right decisions for our country,” Lonappan said.

She claimed that most of the decisions made today were influenced by money.

“We should not wait for what the country or government can do for us but do what we can do for our country,” Lonappan said.

