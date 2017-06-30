By PISAI GUMAR

THE school holidays may be extended for some schools which are being used as polling and counting venues, Morobe education adviser Keith Jiram says.

Jiram said there could be an extension of the school holidays for secondary schools in areas such as Markham Valley where counting would also be conducted.

“It will definitely affect teaching schedules but the election is a national event to elect leaders. It also involves many of our teachers as polling and counting officials. We have to compromise teaching schedules,” he said.

“Therefore teachers have to make up for their teaching schedules and lesson plans by providing additional time and lessons for students to make up for the lessons missed out during extended week.”

Jiram urged teachers engaged as polling officials to uphold the truth by ensuring a free, fair and safe election.

“Parents must ensure that students must stay away during the counting and the declaration of the winning candidates,” Jiram said.

He also warned supporters and scrutineers of candidates in Morobe to respect education facilities used as polling venues and for counting.

“My concern is school facilities, teachers and students. Supporters, scrutineers and polling officials must respect school properties used as polling and counting venues.”

