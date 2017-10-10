School keeps doors open to girls who drop out early

A SCHOOL in Port Moresby will keep its doors open to give girls who drop out a second chance.

Caritas Technical Secondary School principal Esther Mwayemwana said the school was encouraging parents to bring their daughters if they had dropped out early.

“Most of them are pushed out of the education system in grade 8 and grade 10. So this school is especially for those school leavers,” Mwayemwana said.

“We really would like them to give their best so that they can continue their education in schools around PNG.

“Our encouragement to parents whose daughters are not able to get into the system, they can bring their daughters to Caritas to give them their second chance.”

The all-girls school has 131 grade 10 students sitting their national examination.

The examination started yesterday, with the mathematics in the morning and personal development in the afternoon.

The examination continues today with Social Science in the morning and Arts in the afternoon.

