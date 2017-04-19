School launches book to guide development

ANY infrastructure developments at Gama Lutheran Primary School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, will be guided by a development plan that was launched last week.

Provincial administrative officer with the Eastern Highlands education division Albert Wesley, who stood in for education adviser Thomas Jonduo, launched the plan contained in a book.

School head teacher Gibson Sikondowe spent four years writing the book to guide all basic infrastructure developments in the school.

Sikondowe said the school used the School Learning Improvement Plan to initiate physical developments in the school.

“When I realised that the school had the potential to grow, I initiated the school development plan and wrote the book to guide development in the school.”

Sikondowe said the newly- opened K200,000 double classrooms were a result of the first implementation of the plan and a second double classroom has started already. Wesley said schools were experiencing increased enrolments due to the Government’s tuition fee-free policy and the Eastern Highlands education division was supporting schools to improve and build more infrastructures to cater for increased enrolments.

“The division supported Gama school with some funding for the new classrooms, we will continue to support as developments are already captured in the plan,” he said.

The launch was witnessed by community leaders and head bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Rev Jack Urame.

Like this: Like Loading...