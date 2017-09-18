School launches policy to address violence

THE International Education Agency (IEA) PNG has launched a policy to address domestic and community violence and its impact on the institution.

The IEA domestic, community and school area violence policy was launched at the Koroboro International School in Port Moresby.

“The IEA has always held a no-tolerance policy towards violence of any kind, and in general, our schools have been safe and secure environments for students and staff,” board chairman Mea Ravu said. “In recent years, it has become increasingly obvious that the level of domestic and community violence within PNG has been alarmingly high, having negative impact on our schools in several ways.”

Ravu said staff members who were victims of domestic violence, both physically and emotionally, were unable to work effectively, or in some cases, could not work at all.

“Students who witness domestic violence at home or see the consequences of domestic violence at school, are often traumatised with the negative effects on their learning.”

Key elements of the policy include dealing in a constructive and positive way in cases in schools and providing training and support material for staff affected to be implemented.

Ravu said the agency would sponsor community-based events to help raise awareness and help reduce domestic violence.

Another key component will be addressing violence in school.

