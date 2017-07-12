School-leaver finds job after life on the streets

By PETER ESILA

FROM a grade 10 school-leaver to a junior works supervisor, Lucas Kita’s story is an inspiration to youths today.

Lucas, 37, from East Sepik left school after grade 10 at the Lae Secondary School in 1999.

“I tried doing some courses in theology and education at a mission school in Mt Hagen but due to school fee problems, I left,” he said.

Lucas then spent his time mostly on the streets.

“When my father left work, I realised that I need to fend for myself and living in settlement is very hard. I did everything under the sun so that I can have something to eat and survive,” he said.

His life started to change in 2013 when he registered with the Urban Youth Employment Project in Port Moresby.

Lucas is now employed as a junior Works Supervisor with the project supervising minor work such as on drains, culverts and footpaths.

He also counsels young people to never give up on life.

“This programme is a champion in terms of fighting poverty. It has put rice on the table for those who cannot afford,” he said.

