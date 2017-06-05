School marks menstrual hygiene day

By TABITHA NERO

PROPER facilities are needed to make schooling friendlier for female students going through menstruation, says an official.

Eastern Highlands provincial education superintendent Albert Wesley said: “School retention rates for boys and girls show that girls progress in school in comparison to boys. Every school has to recognise female students by providing facilities such as pads and pain relief during menstruation.”

International Menstrual Hygiene Day was celebrated last week at the Kintinu Primary School in the Unggai-Bena district of Eastern Highlands.

The event was organised by local non-governmental organisation Touching The Untouchables. It is conducting an awareness on menstruation hygiene and introduced a reusable panty liner called “wings of love” that can be used and reused at school.

Educator Kesley Ulaipo said the “wings of love” was designed to empower females to manage menstruation with dignity and confidence.

Provincial family health technical officer Julie Liviko said it showed a change in men’s attitude towards women and menstruation.

“Talking about menstrual hygiene has been a taboo. We can now change that through education,” Liviko said.

