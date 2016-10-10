School marks Teachers’ Day

North Mendi Primary School in Southern Highlands celebrated the World Teachers’ Day last Friday.

Activities included a parade, drama, riddle and rhyme, quiz based on seven subjects taught, speeches, cultural and musical performances, favourite teacher completion and students giving their teachers presents as gesture of appreciation.

Headmaster Yapus Yawaye commended the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and the nearby communities for trouble-free months to date of 2016 school year.

“Our teachers and students have been consistent in working hard, performing exceptionally well in 2016 because of peace and good order enjoyed in and around the school grounds,” he said.

“We’re confident that this will be demonstrated with good results in the Grade 8 students’ results.”

Yawaye encouraged teachers to continue upgrading their qualifications and training through distance learning, university centres and other educational institutions to attain diploma and degree graduate levels.

He stressed the importance of teachers to be well educated and trained to raise the level and quality of education imparted.

“As teachers, make it your business to educate and equip yourself well with necessary tools and skills to help you perform to expected standards,” he said.

“To move with the changing times and situations you must upgrade your educational qualifications for you to be better educators.”

Yawage also acknowledged and payed special tribute to pioneer teachers in the province, many with limited education and training.

