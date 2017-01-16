School needs help to complete court

A PRIMARY school in Port Moresby is hoping to complete a volley ball court before students start school this year.

“We have all the materials worth about K15,000 that was given to us by the Indonesian Embassy to build the court, however we could not afford the labour cost,” said Evadahana Primary School project coordinator Joseph Wal.

He appealed to the general public, especially in Port Moresby for assistance.

“If we can be assisted with at least K3000 would have enough money to pay the labour.”

Wal said person interested to assist can visit the school and ask for him or the sports coordinator Janet Bosky to arrange for payment.

“I can be contacted through 717 65607,” he said He said the assistance from the Embassy came forth following the arrangement to teach Indonesian Bahasa last year in September.

“I am also assisting two Indonesians in teaching Bahasa,” Wal added.

He said only grades six to eight were learning Indonesian Bahasa last year.

