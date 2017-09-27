School opens new classroom

PLANS to make Tonu High School in South Bougainville a secondary school is closer to becoming a reality with the opening of a building which has eight classrooms and six offices.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu had allocated K330,000 from the district service improvement programme fund to build the classroom.

The Parents and Citizens Association in 2014 began the project.

It took two years to complete it because of financial constraints.

The association contributed more than K200,000. Masiu said the completion of the classroom was possible because of the efforts of the parents, the school administration and the management board.

He said he was proud that Tonu High School continued to produce top students in South Bougainville. He plans to continue to sponsor the school dux.

Masiu also welcomed plans to develop new institutions in the electorate but stressed the need to look elsewhere for funding due to the country’s economic situation.

