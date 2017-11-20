School opens new K300,000 classroom

By ELIAS LARI

MT Hagen Secondary School has a new K300,000 double classroom funded by the national education department and the office of the local MP.

The department gave K250,000 and K50,000 came from the office of Hagen MP William Duma.

The Department of Education had promised the funding in 2015.

The classroom opened last Wednesday to coincide with the school’s grade 12 graduation ceremony.

National education standards director Alois Rema said the classroom would contribute a lot towards student learning.

“I take this time to thank the education department and Hagen MP William Duma for funding the classroom which will help the students starting next year and beyond,” he said.

School principal John Mamb said the classroom was a real need and it was a dream come true for the students and the staff.

“You are lucky to have the support coming from the education department and the office of the local MP William Duma,” he said.

“My appeal to the students now is to take care of it and take ownership as this will help the future students.”

