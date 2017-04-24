School opens teachers’ house

STUDENTS and teachers at Charles Lwanga Secondary School witnessed the opening of teachers’ house last week.

Principal Br Joymon Matthew said the school is new, established in 2007 and they still need more infrastructures

“Currently, we have 23 teachers but we only accommodate 11 of them,” Matthew said.

He said the school has a population of 670 students and the first Grade 12 was started this year.

“We need more help from the government to establish more infrastructures for the betterment of our students,” Matthew said.

The house were opened by Moresby North-West MP and Health Minister Michael Malabag.

The house cost almost K200,000 while the second one is in the process of being competed.

Deputy board chairman Michael Kere said it need a school bus.

“We need a school bus for the students as transport is a problem for Port Moresby residents these days.”

