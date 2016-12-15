School opens two new teachers houses

By NICHOLAS SIREO

STUDENTS and teachers at Saint Luke’s Gusap Primary School celebrated the opening of two teachers quarters during their graduation last Wednesday in Ramu Sugar.

Head teacher James Kaven said the houses were built from the tuition fee-free funds and project fees.

“The board of management used TFF funds with project fees over the last two years to source materials for the two houses,” he said.

Kaven said both houses cost more than K120,000 and was a great achievement for the school as it would help reduce the accommodation problems.

“We have been having accommodation problems for so long and the opening of these two houses would bring relief,” he said.

He said the general state of classrooms and teachers houses was appalling.

“Fumes and emissions from the factories have contributed to the wear and tear of buildings in the schools. Ramu Agri Industries has done nothing about it,” he said

He invited parents, guardians and stakeholders to improve the school’s facilities.

Catholic Education Secretary for Madang Bruno Tulemanil thanked the school’s management for using the funds to build the houses.

He said TFF funds were not enough to run a school. Therefore, parents and sponsors should pay project fees to keep it going.

“This school belongs to everyone here in Ramu so you must all contribute to develop this school.”

