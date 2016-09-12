School principal commends State, Malabag for support

LA Salle College Principal Brother Antony Swamy has praised the Government and Moresby North West MP Michael Malabag for continual support towards the health and education sector.

He said despite the current economic crisis, the Government continued to support the two most important sectors, health and education.

Last week, La Salle Technical College received a K18,000 cheque for 11 students from Moresby North West MP Michael Malabag.

The cheque was presented to the school by Harlyne Joku, a representative of the minister.

“Last year, he supported only four students and this year he has supported 11 students, I hope next year he will support more,” Swamy said.

Linda Tule, a parent of a student, thanked Malabag for the support.

