School puts Grade 12 success down to good management

By PETER ESILA

A SCHOOL in Port Moresby says more than 90 per cent of its Grade 12 students make it to tertiary institutions each year.

Port Moresby National High School (Pomnaths) principal David Diowai attributed it to good management.

A total of 323 Grade 12 students began sitting for the annual national examinations yesterday, joining more than 28,000 students around the nation.

“That is just an indication of school management stability,” Diowai said.

“Once there is stability, when the people are doing the right thing, then you can achieve what you are there for. Everybody has their own style of school management or institutional management.”

Diowai and governing council chairman Pastor Charles Lapan had been with the school since it started 22 years ago.

He said discipline was the key to success.

“Students and staff must be firm in their discipline, attitude and character in the school,” he said.

“Those are the things that make Pomnaths prevail above other schools.”

The school was given an excellence award for being among the top 10 schools by Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

