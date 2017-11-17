School raises K175,000 to make up for government grants delay

Port Moresby National High School has raised K175,000 this year to support its operations.

Principal David Diowai said during the school’s 22nd graduation ceremony yesterday that they worked on projects to generate money for the school.

“Due to the fact that tuition fee-free funds (TFF) are usually delayed, we have looked at other ways to generate money by leasing our facilities and made K91,000 from the Diowai conference room, K75,000 from the school hall and K9000 from the canteen,” Diowai said. He said the school management was always looking out to provide the best standard for the school and its students.

With the success of the self-reliance projects, the school graduated 323 grade 12 students this year.

The theme of the graduation was ‘Dream, focus, and achieve’.

“You must dream about a goal, focus on it and work towards achieving it,” Diowai said in address to the graduating students.

The keynote speaker was Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Pila Niningi. He said the electronic marking system used this year would ensure students secured places in institutions according to their performance.

Niningi encouraged the students to reach out for the best no matter how far they made it in life.

