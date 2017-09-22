School raises K80,000 at event

Gordon Secondary School in Port Moresby raised more than K80,000 in a cultural event last Thursday.

The money will be spent on rebuilding two condemned classroom blocks, deputy principal Florence Kangun says.

Kangun, who was also the chairlady of the cultural event, said the school had set a target of K100,000 to finance the reconstruction of six classrooms.

Principal George Kenega said the classrooms were built by contractors engaged by the Department of Education with funds from the Rehabilitation of Education Sector Infrastructure (RESI) programme.

Kenega said that soon after the classrooms were built, cracks started appearing along the walls and floors which made them unsafe for students.

He added that the classrooms had never been used and were condemned soon after they were completed.

Kenega said that they decided to reconstruct the classrooms from their own funds as the government’s tuition fee-free policy had resulted in an increase in the number of students and the school needed additional classrooms.

Of the funds raised, Kangun said corporate bodies gave K59,000 and students raised K30,000 from ticket sales.

Moresby North East MP John Kaupa pledged a further K50,000.

Kangun said that the reconstruction work might cost up to K200,000 so they would organise more fundraising events in future.

