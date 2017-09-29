School raising funds to renovate old buildings

THE Faniufa Sacred Heart Primary School in Goroka is raising funds to renovate the old school buildings and stage a diamond anniversary celebration next month.

School board chairman Tom Bagli said the school was founded in 1957 by the Catholic Nun Sister Mary Paul from the Sisters of Mercy Order.

“We are planning to celebrate the school’s diamond jubilee and are doing fundraising. Any money that’s left we are going to use to upgrade the deteriorating school buildings,” Bagli said.

He said the celebrations would be on October 26 and 27.

Head teacher Moses Kamel said grades 3 to 6 were at Nalepa and Lopi.

“We only have grades 7 and 8 at the existing school but need more space because we are getting an influx of students triggered by the Tuition Free Fee by the Government. We are faced with many problems,” he said.

Bagli appealed to former students, the Eastern Highlands government and the Government, through the Education Department, to provide financial support towards the maintenance of the buildings and the anniversary celebrations.

