School receives support from Lihir Gold mine

A TEAM from the Lihir Gold mine has supported a school fundraising event to inspire students in setting and pursuing their goals.

The team led by Superintendent Mine Safety Leo Kola donated cash to Grade 6 and Grade 7 students of the Lihir International Primary School to support their biannual trip to Brisbane this year where they get an opportunity to visit schools in Brisbane.

The team brought a dirty vehicle from the mine to the school during the car wash fundraising event.

“The children had to wash the mud down and in the process realise that mining is a tough and dirty job,” Kola said.

“Hopefully this experience will empower them to be tough in pursuing their goals as students.”

“It is our duty as LGL employees to empower, motivate and donate whatever little we have to students in the country so we can build a better and vibrant future.”

Graduate mine engineer Helen Alua said such fundraising events provided great opportunities for empowerment.

