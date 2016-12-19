School to set up TV station

THE aim of a private Christian school in Port Moresby of sharing the Gospel and education programmes through a television network is on track, the school’s director said.

Institute of Christian Academy (ICA) founder and director Tobias Nangunduo said money raised through a walkathon staged by the school on Oct 15 enabled them to reach the target amount to purchase all the essential equipment and accessories.

“Students in the ICA campuses participated in the fundraising event to purchase equipment for the new TV network – Christian Media Network (CMN),” Nangunduo said.

“We were aiming at K100,000 but we were happy that we raised K112,000.

“K107,000 will go to purchasing cameras, editing machines and other equipment to realise the dream of ICA in reaching out to the citizens of the country with the Gospel.

“The rest, K5000, will be used to sort out customs duty and related charges.

“We thank everyone who participated in the event.”

Nangunduo said the TV station should be ready to start operations at the end of next year or early 2018.

“We will start with the telecast of programmes in Port Moresby and then move out to the other main centres like Lae, Goroko, Mt Hagen and Rabaul,” he said.

“We will start with 50 per cent of local content for our programmes and 50 per cent of foreign content. Later we may look at 70 per cent local and 30 per cent foreign after we build up our own material.”

The fundraising for the station is among a number of achievements of ICA, which include the school opening its 7-Mile Kennedy Estate campus early this year and students for the first time sitting for their Grade 12 examinations as administered under the Education Department’s curriculum.

A few students from ICA and a staff member also travelled to Indonesia for language and cultural programmes.

ICA offers Bahasa Indonesia as an extracurricular subject.

