School stages concert to fund teachers’ houses

By PERO SIMINJI

GEREHU Secondary School in Port Moresby held a music concert on Friday to raise funds to build houses for their teachers living off-campus.

A long serving teacher and chairlady of the fundraising committee, Elizabeth Tandoa, told The National that it was the school’s decision to take on this fundraising activity.

Seeing that many of their teachers were living outside of the school, they decided to host the music concert to raise funds for these teachers.

She said if the school believed that if all teachers were housed, teaching and classroom learning would be effective.

“Our school is the largest in the country with 64 academic staff, 20 ancillary staff and more than 2300 students,” she said.

She revealed that two thirds of the teachers were living off-campus and catching PMV buses to and from work which was really a struggle and a costly exercise for the teachers.

“But regardless of all these challenges they still come to classes, standing in front of the students and pretend nothing is happening at the background,” she said.

“They still turn up and serve the students with so much passion and love and make sure the students get the best out of them through teaching.”

She said they have observed that the Government’s free education policy was concerned more about quantity than quality.

“The free education policy should be complemented well by quality teaching,” Tandoa said.

“The Government of the day, whilst looking at giving free education to students, should also look at another policy to address teachers’ grievances.

“The two would complement each other. Right now there is free education but there is no quality delivered to the free education because of issues like this.”

However, she told The National that instead of asking the Government for funds Gerehu Secondary School has decided to build house for all their teachers on campus.

She said the proceeds from last week’s fundraising would be used to host an even bigger fundraising activity.

She has appealed to companies, business houses and departmental heads to help in this genuine cause.

