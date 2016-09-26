School stages exhibition

By SHARLYNE ERI

GORDON International School students hosted the science and technology exhibitions last Wednesday.

Students from prep to Grade 8 staged their own exhibitions at designated areas of the school.

Deputy principal Alice Naime said the exhibition was part of the school’s academic programme and coincided with the topic of the term, ‘Global citizen in a Global culture’.

She said it was the first of its kind and was aimed at encouraging the students to minimise harm to the environment by making use of their creativeness.

“This exhibition encourages students to think critically about what is equitable and just, and what will minimise harm to the planet,” Naime said.

“By exploring the global citizenship theme, it has helped them grow more confident in standing up for their beliefs and more skilled in evaluating the ethics and impact of their decisions.”

Grade 6 teacher Benny Tobe said he was proud of his student’s effort in their projects. He said the exhibition was different to the normal class time and had given them the opportunity to use their creativeness and imagination.

“I did not tell them what to do or how to do it,” Tobe said.

“All I told them was that it was a project and it has to be a science and technology project.

“The students took the initiative to do reach and find a name for their projects.”

Tobe said he was amazed that the project description the students came up with, which was actually true when they demonstrated their projects.

