School thanks district administration for financial support

A SCHOOL in West Sepik has thanked the Aitape-Lumi district administration for the financial support which allowed it to complete the academic year.

Saint Ignatius Secondary School principal Hillary Suamba told the Grade 10 graduation ceremony at Aitape last Friday that the delay in the tuition fee-free subsidy had affected its operation. But financial support from MP Patrick Pruaitch and the district administration made it possible for the school to have the graduation ceremony and complete the school year. Suamba said the Government paid only K564 per student. But funding from the district also enabled them to renovate the boys’ toilet and shower blocks which had been a health hazard for years.

The school bought K70,000 worth of text books for students, built an examination hall and provide fencing for the residential areas.

