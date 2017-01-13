School to undergo upgrade programme

THE Rev Maru Teachers College in association with International Christian Education and Training Institute in Lae will be enrolling school leavers to undergo a teachers college upgrade programme in 2017.

The programme is expected to raise the quality of students entering teachers colleges.

The facilitator of the TCU programme Thompson Benguma said adequate preparation of school leavers was vital to produce quality teachers and brighter students.

“If we want quality teachers, then it must start with quality students entering teachers colleges.

“We believe that we have uncovered one factor that is affecting teacher graduates which is literacy.”

Benguma said they started the TCU programme in 2016 after realising that many school leavers lacked understanding in content and were unable to speak and write proper in English.

He said although the students have a grade point average of two or more, they are still not ready to enter teachers colleges.

Benguma said the institution has seen the need to prepare students to enter teachers colleges and has encouraged sponsors to support students to undergo the training.

Like this: Like Loading...