Schoolboy bashed to death

By ABIGAIL PHOEBE

A STUDENT was bashed to death by a group of plantation workers when he and six schoolmates tried to rob a shop in West New Britain.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Jim Namora identified the dead student as Anderson Ti from Mendi. He was attending the Kimbe Secondary School.

Namora said the seven students tried to rob a trade store at Sapuri Plantation last Sunday. Two primary school students and a high school student have been arrested while three more are still at large.

Namora said the seven students lived at the Ismin resettlement area in Kimbe.

The store was the only one in the plantation workers compound.

He said the students were armed with home-made guns and bush knives.

“Pretending to be customers, the students fronted up at the store.

One of them pointed a gun at the storekeeper and demanded money and goods,” Namora said.

He said a commotion developed between the storekeeper and the gang which attracted the attention of plantation workers.

“Women, children and men armed themselves with whatever they could lay their hands on and surrounded the store with the students still inside,” he said.

Namora said the students rushed out and into the oil palm blocks.

“They separated and ran in all directions. Most of them did not know where they were heading to,” he said.

He said the plantation workers caught up with Ti and bashed him to death.

They caught the other three later.

Namora said the three students still at large were known and would be arrested soon.

