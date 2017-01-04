Schoolboy charged with murder

By JAMES GUMUNO

A GRADE 11 student in Western Highlands has been charged with two counts of wilful murder and an attempted murder.

Police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari told The National yesterday that Ivan Eron of Aipipaka village in Laiagam-Porgera, Enga, was charged over the deaths of two men and another seriously injured.

Lakari said Eron was in Grade 11 last year at Hagen Secondary School in Mt Hagen city.

He said the killing incident occurred during the New Year’s celebration at Warakum. Eron in the company of other boys attacked Wanpis Kaulup for not compensating him after hitting him with a bush knife in the face six months ago in Enga.

He said Eron’s friends armed with bush knives attacked and killed Paul Samo Leambu and Tedi Peter who were with Kaulup.

“I want to warn settlers residing in Mt Hagen city, not to bring trouble from your home province into the city,” Lakari said.

“Whoever is residing on State land and brings trouble from outside of the province into the city would be forcefully removed by police back to their home provinces.”

Lakari warned that ethnic groups that did not respect other people, city residents and the business community would be forced to return to their home provinces.

“I don’t care how many years you were residing in Mt Hagen city. If you want to bring trouble from outside into the city, you will pack up and go back home,” he said.

