Schoolboys head to finale

THE Port Moresby South Schoolboys rugby league will have the grand finals of the Under-14 and U16 a fortnight from now.

In the semifinals early this week, Ted Diro Primary School U14 boys beat St Michael’s Primary School 8-0 at Konedobu Oval 2

Ted Diro is now on bye for the grand final following the completion of all knockout games.

School boys’ rugby football league coordinator John Evi said he coordinated the primary schools in the Port Moresby South electorate.

He said there were similar school boys leagues in the other two electorates as well.

“Our’s is called the South-West Zone School Boys League.”

He said their competition started in May, with six schools fielding teams in the U16 and U14 divisions.

He said school boys league was recognised by the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League board but they had yet to secure a sponsor.

Related