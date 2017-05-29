Schools can longer continue due to TFF cut: Teacher

SOME schools in Southern Highlands have received less than what they had expected in tuition-fee free funds (TFF) for the first quarter of 2017 and may be forced to shut down temporarily.

The unexpected cuts in funds for schools, especially in remote areas have affected their

daily operations, according to a head teacher.

The head teacher of Fogomau Primary School in the Kutubu LLG of Nip-Kutubu district, Stanley Peter told The National that he could no longer continue running the school because there was a big cut in this year’s first quarter TFF funds.

Peter said the school enrolled 437 students and has 13 teachers and there was an

influx of students resulting in overcrowding.

He said there were young adults and married people attending the school and it was really hard for him to stop them from enrolling.

“Last year, I received K56,000 in the first quarter but this year, I received only K7,000 which is not enough.

“The Kutubu LLG, despite being host to the Kutubu oil for many years, has poor roads and health and school infrastructures. We spend a lot of money travelling to Mendi on school business,” the head teacher said.

He said the O’Neill-Dion government’s free education policy has given hope to many unfortunate children but

funding shortfall affected the running of his school.

He said many other head teachers of schools in the LLG also expressed similar concerns.

