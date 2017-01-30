Schools in ENB to collect project fees

SCHOOLS in East New Britain will still collect project fees from students this year, according to education adviser Hubert Wangun.

The province is ignoring a directive to schools from Education Minister Nick Kuman not to charge any extra fees as the Government had already paid them the tuition fee-free allocations.

But Wangun said the province had in the past collected project fees from parents and guardians. The education board decided that schools needed to collect fees to improve school infrastructure. It approved in 2015.

Wangun told teachers at the Malaguna Technical High School in Rabaul on Friday that the fees must be imposed by schools this year.

“We will implement the school fees for upper limits set by the PEB for three years and all schools that receive the tuition fee funding must comply with upper limits.”

These are Elementary K100, Primary K300, High School and Secondary K600 and Tvet K600.

He said if schools wished to charge over these limits, they must provide justification to the PEB to approve.

Wangun said most schools received their TFF funds towards the end of last year and funds must be put to good use.

“Some schools still have rotten roofs, tall grass growing, unpainted walls and yet they have been receiving TTF funding,” Wangun said.

