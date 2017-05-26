Schools’ facilities improved with K140,000 funding

KUTUBU people attended Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal’s election rally in big numbers last Saturday at the Pimaga government station to thank him for removing their sago-thatched classrooms and constructing permanent buildings.

Kutubu leader and spokesman Dabura Kamuna said though Kutubu Oil was based in Kutubu, their roads, schools and other government services were deteriorating, none of the elected MPs had looked into their problems previously.

“My schools in the Kutubu LLG received funding from the MP’s office to improve infrastructures and if past elected MPs had done that, we would now have better school infrastructures,” he said.

Kamuna said the people of Kutubu did not vote MP Komal in during the 2012 elections, but what he did to improve schools, health facilities, feeder roads and the small business sector had proved to them that he was an honest leader.

“Students at the Inu Secondary School were living in bush-material buildings but the MP gave K140,000 and a dormitory for 56 males has been erected and named ‘Komal Hausman’,t” he said.

