Schools get supplementary curricula for climate change

TEACHERS from six primary schools in Morobe received a supplementary curricula for climate change to enable them to teach about issues affecting PNG’s natural habitations.

The material include a 41-page book with introduction to climate change supporting existing education curricula in PNG schools, short CDs, posters and pamphlets.

The Wildlife Conservation Society produced the material after consultation with teachers, students and school boards in East Sepik, Madang, Morobe, New Ireland and Northern.

It was produced in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme, PNG Climate Change and Development Authority and Adaptation Fund.

The purpose of the material is to make it every citizen’s business to discuss, create awareness and share information on climate change and a starting point to work towards addressing issues starting with education and students in schools.

“Sea rise, coastal erosion, salt water inundation, prolonged droughts, landslides, river flooding, mosquito-borne diseases and crop damage from insect pests are experienced in high frequency,” WCS assistant director John Kuange said.

He said the material will enrich teachers in climate-change topics in the existing school curriculum.

“Our hope is to ensure students are educated on various issues as a result of climate change for the pupils to be in a better position to make informed decisions in families and communities with regard to planning for and adapting to climate change” Kuange said.

“It is hoped that the materials can be used by teachers, pupils and members of the community to assist in awareness and public information sharing,” Kuange said.

Schools involved in the project are Mare, Nasuapum, Singaua, Situm, Taraka and Bowali.

Like this: Like Loading...