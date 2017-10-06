Schools helping preserve culture

Preserving our cultural heritage is vital.

If we are not careful we will lose it.

I was impressed with the many schools which celebrated this year’s independence anniversary with cultural dances.

One particular school that stood out and needed to be commended was Buk Bilong Pikinini in Goroka.

The school encouraged all its students, who are only five years old, to come in their traditional entire and celebrate.

Thumbs up to you teachers and directors of BBP. You have surely played your part in preserving the unique cultural heritage of Papua New Guinea.

Chris Pati

Via email

