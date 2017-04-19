Schools league urged to comply with requirements

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League has appealed to the schools intending to participate in the National Schools Rugby League competitions to comply with the requirements.

PNGRFL competition manager Toksy Nema told school coordinators not to start the competition without complying with the full requirements of the national body.

Nema said no schools should start their competitions without first meeting the affiliation, player and officials registration fees, date of birth confirmations (documents), parental consent clearances (for insurance purposes).

He said respective competition coordinators, sports masters and other volunteers should not pressure the students to play before meeting the requirements.

“We all should bear in mind that anything can happen in a full contact sport and having unregistered players means they won’t have insurance cover,” Nema said.

“This is the legal process and I appeal to everyone to follow the advice given.”

“Now that the system is put in place, all of us should be serious about following the process so that we do not compromise the players’ safety.”

Nema said he had advised the media not to run draws until the matter was addressed.

He said it was disappointing to note that some coordinators in Port Moresby had to start their competitions without following due process. He called on the schools coordinators to organise the affiliation and registration of their school teams and for the money to be deposited into the PNGRFL account.

Nema said his office would monitor the payment of fees in order to avoid misuse and other issues of mismanagement.

“We want to be accountable for public money unlike previous years finances which were not accounted for.”

