Schools must adhere to warning

TODAY marks the start of the 2017 school year for government and church-run public schools throughout Papua New Guinea.

As thousands of elementary, primary and secondary/high school students begin classes, parents and guardians are hoping that the school managements and boards will adhere to the Education Department’s warning not to charge additional fees.

In his latest circulator instruction, which was published in newspapers last week, Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra’s directed all principals and chairmen of school boards and provincial education boards to stop the “unlawful collection of schools fees”.

“This instruction is lawful and current and as such all principals and school governing boards must comply accordingly. Any defiance to comply with this instruction will result in the principal’s immediate suspension. School boards will also be suspended if they do not comply accordingly.”

Whether Kombra is aware or not, his 2016 circular instruction to stop unnecessary school fees was treated as a joke by many principals and boards which continued to collect fees for all kinds of “school projects”. We hope the Education Department will enforce the secretary’s instructions this year and suspend those principals and school boards that continue to impose an unnecessary burden on parents and guardians. Aside from this hiccup, it is encouraging to note that among the department’s five key priorities for this year are its focus on improving quality education and improving the terms and conditions of teachers.

The other key priority areas are: Tuition Fee Free (TFF) policy; Standard Based Education (SBE) system; Technical Vocational Education Training (Tvet) and Flexible and Open Distance Education (FODE). While the onus is on the department to achieve these objectives, it seems that Secretary Kombra has set himself a huge challenge, especially in improving the quality of education in government schools.

It is a well-known fact that the standard and quality of education in PNG government schools have dropped significantly in the past 40 years. As the implementing agency, the Education Department has failed miserably in improving primary and high school education to globally acceptable standards.

One of the common criticisms is that our high school students continue to be ill prepared for the universities or colleges. The drastic drop in the standard of key curriculum subjects – English, math and science – has resulted in a high rate of failure and low pass marks in both primary and high schools in the past decades. There are various socio-economic factors that have contributed to the drastic drop in the quality of education provided by government schools since independence. A key factor is the quality of teachers. As it is aptly said, the quality of students is as good as the quality of their teachers.

We agree that if the National Government is serious about improving the quality of education, it should start making the teaching profession lucrative to attract interest from the top bracket of students.

This includes providing full sponsorships toward their training and providing attractive employment packages. While we do not think our education system is in disarray or even doomed , at least not while the O’Neill Government is in office, the Education Department must walk the talk on improving the quality of both student and teacher education in this country.

The current political leadership has provided the policy incentive and funding requirements for the department to step up to a higher level and deliver the desired outcomes.

Secretary Kombra is in an enviable position, unlike his predecessors, to deliver the department’s key objectives, especially in lifting the standard and quality of education in our government schools. It is a major task that cannot be achieved overnight, not even this year, but persistence will pay and Kombra needs to ensure that his department stays focused on its key objectives.

The day that our education system starts producing greater numbers of high school graduates with distinction and credit pass marks in English, math and science, will be a time of great achievement for PNG. Indeed, education should be everyone’s business from today onwards because an educated population is better placed to realise our country’s vision. Our country’s future development, growth and prosperity depend on those thousands of children who will begin classes today. Indeed, our destiny is in their hands.

