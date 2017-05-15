Schools need better classrooms

TWO schools in the Kopi constituency in the Siwai district of South Bougainville are in dire need better classrooms.

Despite infrastructures at Maisua Primary School in Ramu constituency and Harinai Primary School in Kopi constituency being run-down, students are still being taught there.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, who visited the schools, pledged to work with the schools and parents to build more classrooms.

The schools were run by the United Church.

Located on a mountain ridge is Maisua Primary School with two buildings housing four classrooms which were partially damaged by an 8.7 earthquake that rocked the region in November last year.

Their foundations have also been destabilised and have become very risky environment for learning.

At Harinai Primary School the floor structure of a four-in-one classroom building have holes in places and have become weak and could give way.

Teachers are continuing to risk their lives as well as the lives of the students by continuing to conduct lessons in classrooms that are rundown and dangerous.

According to Harinai headmaster Robert Zhalkan David, most of the classroom buildings have been condemned by education authorities but they have allowed the school to continue to use the buildings until they build new classrooms.

