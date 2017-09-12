Schools need religious education

The Department of Education should include religious education in the school curriculum.

The subject can be taught by teachers graduating from University of Goroka, which teaches religious education, and the lecturers from the Melanesian Association of Theological School can be engaged to draw up the curriculum.

Teaching religion in schools can help improve the behavior of our children.

The religious education teachers can also act as counsellors for students who have behavioural problems.

Niae Lumbi (HBB)

Like this: Like Loading...