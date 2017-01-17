Schools to have new classrooms

By GYNNIE KERO

STUDENTS from two primary schools in the Samarai-Murua district of Milne Bay will soon be able to use new classrooms.

With K500,000 funding from Education Minister Nick Kuman, work is underway for the construction of two double classrooms at the Sidudu Primary School in Bwanabwana LLG and Bagilina in the Lousiade LLG.

Each school have received K250,000.

Samarai-Murua MP Gordon Wesley said the new classrooms would help ease the schools’ overcrowding issues.

Wesley noted that the number of students kept increasing every year.

“On behalf of my people, especially the community of Sidudu and Bagilina, I would like to thank the Education Minister and the Government for their continuous support.”

During the Christmas and New Year period, Wesley travelled around his electorate and presented cheques to several schools to help and support their operations for 2017.

