Schools not listening

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman and Secretary Dr Uke Kombra have warned schools not to charge additional school fees this year.

The minister also stated that the Government has paid K75 million as Tuition Fee Free (TFF) payment for this year.

Therefore, why is Brandi Secondary School in East Sepik imposing K800 on every student to pay?

Students were advised to pay K400 at registration and completion thereafter.

In 2016, same school charged students K800 as well despite instructions from the Education Department.

What is the school doing with the extra money that they are collecting from parents and guardians?

Are the TFF funds insufficient to run the school?

Minister Kuman, please send your team immediately Brandi SS to investigate as parents are digging deep to pay the K800.

Concern Parent, Via email

