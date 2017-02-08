School’s should organise ID cards

I DON’T know how much it costs to produce identification cards for the students but I as a parent think

all students especially in senior grades should have IDs from their schools.

My son who completed Grade 12 last year from one of the schools in the country was offered a place in an institution which requires the student’s ID and birth certificate, which he hasn’t got, to be produced together with other requirements at the time of registration.

I will have to explain on the side of the birth certificate but for my son’s ID it is the responsibility of the school.

This school hasn’t produced IDs for its students for the last 40 or so years during its existence.

I also wanted to get a plane ticket and send him away early but the airline ticketing staff asked for his ID and when he said he didn’t have an ID they wanted him to pay the adult fare.

A simple thing becomes a real burden for us poor parents which should have been taken care of by the school administration.

Gende Kiman, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...