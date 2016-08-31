Schools participate in water safety training

MORE than 50 participants from eight schools in Nawaeb, Morobe took part in a two-day water safety plan training conducted by the World Vision’s water sanitation and hygiene project at Situm Primary School.

It was to help schools identify and assess the risks involved in extracting water from their water supply systems, and ultimately develop their own water safety plans.

The training included an explanation of the Wash policy, description and analysis of the water supply system in each school, gender roles and responsibilities, analysis of a ventilated improved toilet,

and the understanding of the savings group through which money for maintenance can be collected from.

Teachers and board members of the participating schools were excited to have been involved in the training.

Felix Kwanga, a board member of Situm Primary School, thanked World Vision for the programme.

The Wash project team distributed a teachers hygiene training guide and other training materials to assist the teachers to teach their students back in their schools.

