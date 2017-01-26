Schools to receive curriculum kits

THE delivery of standard-based curriculum (SBC) kits to elementary schools in the country started after the launching in Port Moresby yesterday.

Schools in the National Capital District and Central picked up their kits, Gulf is expected to do the same and the rest will have theirs delivered.

“Highlands and Mamose kits will be shipped to Lae and distributed to the respective provinces and schools,” curriculum development division acting assistant secretary Steven Tandale told The National.

Speaking during the launching, Education Minister Nick Kuman said: “Today marks a day when the elementary SBC teaching and learning materials will be delivered to all the schools throughout the country.

“We have set the target to fully implement the curriculum by 2019, to date we are happy with the progress given other challenges.

“It is another achievement for the department as we progress to fully implement the standards-based curriculum in our schools.”

Kuman said all elementary teachers were trained last year and would implement it once the kits reached the schools.

He said all the subjects which include, language, mathematics, and culture and community would be taught in English.

He said the kit contained three teacher guides (elementary prep, elementary 1 and elementary 2) with lessons for each day; micro SD card with songs and videos to play in mobile phones or other accessories; flashcards and words and pictures to be used in the lessons; scripted English lessons; guides to use the books; bridging; teaching of phonics; songs and stories; teaching sounds; reading and writing cards; and, tests and assessments.

