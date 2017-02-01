Schools told to pay online

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE issue of Bank of South Pacific customers standing in long queues during the start of school year can be resolved if schools and institutions conduct online banking.

BSP area manager for Momase Dennis Lamus was responding yesterday to complaints by customers of the long queues outside banks.

Since last week, BSP branches in Lae had been experiencing long queues as parents and sponsors lined up to pay school fees.

He urged schools and institutions to use online banking so that parents and sponsors can easily pay schools fees electronically.

He said BSP’s payment solutions enabled parents and sponsors to pay fees at their own convenience.

“Parents in remote and isolated places can easily pay school fees via mobile banking, Agents, online banking, or school EFTPoS and save the cost of travelling to town and standing in long queues at the banks,” he said.

Lamus said many businesses were using modern technology to improve customer service and convenience.

But some people continue to ignore the benefits of modern technology like online banking.

“Over the years we have been operating on Saturdays to cater for school fee transactions. But this could change if institutions and schools adapt online banking,” he said.

“Parents have been standing in front of banks from as early as 5 am.”

